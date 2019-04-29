Social Bridge and Dinner

Enjoy a brief bridge lesson taught by Scott Farr, followed by 2 hours of play and a catered dinner at 7:15pm. The game will be scored using Chicago scoring with changes of opponents after every four hands. Must sign up with a partner, intermediate players only. Registration required. Registration deadline: April 26. Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance to receive a refund.

Mon, Apr 29, 5-8pm. $20/M, $30/NM.