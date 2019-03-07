Social Skills Group for Teens with Autism & Similar Conditions (March – April 2019)

Providing a safe and supportive environment for teens to expand their social knowledge and abilities!

Middle and high school students meet every Thursday to learn a specific social skill through fun activities and interactive discussion. Our upcoming 8-week session focuses on social communication, and is specifically designed for teens with social learning challenges, High-Functioning Autism (HFA) or similar needs.

Please contact the Family Wellness Center for more information and to register.

Group meets every Thursday from 5:00pm – 6:00pm

March 7 – April 25, 2019.

*Please call for fees. Registration and scholarship deadline is March 4th.