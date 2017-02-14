Socialism and the centenary of the Russian Revolution: 1917-2017 - Part I The Permanent Revolution in Theory and Practice

A specter is haunting world capitalism: the specter of the Russian Revolution. This year marks the centenary of the world-historical events of 1917, which began with the February Revolution in Russia and culminated in October with “ten days that shook the world”—the overthrow of the capitalist provisional government and conquest of political power by the Bolshevik Party, under the leadership of Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky. The overthrow of capitalism in a country of 150 million people and establishment of the first socialist workers’ state in history was the most consequential event of the twentieth century. It demonstrated the ability of ordinary working people to radically reorganize society by revolutionary means, and for that reason to this day evokes the most bitter hostility on the part of the ruling classes of every country.

Join the International Youth and Students for Social Equality for a series of special meetings that will examine some of the most important aspects of the Russian Revolution.

Please join us Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00 pm in the Visionary suite, on the third floor of the Aztec Student Union for the Part I: The Permanent Revolution in Theory and Practice of our theoretical series on the events and legacy of the Russian Revolution.