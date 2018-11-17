The Soil Shindig is a celebration of soil, sustainability, and food in the South Bay and across San Diego. Activities will take place at the Tijuana River Valley Community Garden and Wild Willow Farm, both located within the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. This free event features workshops, demonstrations, farm tours, trail walks, a panel discussion, kid’s activities, a vendor fair, and more. The event will end with a food truck, music, and a bonfire. Bring your whole family – there is something for everyone!

Visit these links for more information and a schedule of activities:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/270401296918388/

RCD website: http://rcdsandiego.org/event/soil-shindig/