Sojourn Holiday Market

Join Sojourn Healing Collective for our holistic Holiday Market on Saturday, December 9, 2018 from 1PM – 4PM! From jewelry and yoga gear, to crystals and candles, we’ve invited our favorite local makers to help fulfill your holiday gifting needs. We’ll also feature delicious bites and beverages, music, a crafty make n’ take table and of course some end-of-year deals on Sojourn classes and retail. Our healers will be on-hand offering mini-sessions throughout the event so you can treat yourself on-site or gift a healing session to a loved one! As always, we love to mix and mingle with our community, so join the festivities, bring a friend, and let’s celebrate this merry season together and spread the holiday cheer!

If you are a vendor or maker interested in joining our Holiday Market, please send your contact information and a description of your products to: taina@sojournsd.com