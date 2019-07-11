Solatube Block Party

Solatube Manufacturing Head Quarters 2210 Oak Ridge Way, San Diego, California 92081

BLOCK PARTY

Thurs. July 11, 2019 • 3 - 7 pm

Join us for our annual company celebration where we open

our worldwide showcase building and manufacturing plant

to the public. Additionally, we have free gourmet food, local brew house, and the famous Chrome Domes for live music.

-Tour our offices that are fully daylit with natural light

-Tour our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant with robotics

-Meet business and local government leaders

-Enjoy complimentary food, beverages and games

Info

Solatube Manufacturing Head Quarters 2210 Oak Ridge Way, San Diego, California 92081 View Map
Festival
Vista
760-685-2181
