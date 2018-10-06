On Saturday, October 6, the Piazza della Famiglia will transform into a magical Tuscan-inspired evening for Little Italy’s brand new, premier event, Solo Italiano: Dinner in Rosso Presented by PenFed Credit Union. The event features a one-of-a-kind curated and immersive dining experience that encourages guests to dress in their best red attire. While creating a truly authentic Italian experience, the flagship event will also help raise funds for the Little Italy Association to continue its efforts to enhance and preserve the rich history and charm of the community. Tuscan farm tables will line the Piazza della Famiglia for an exclusive family-style dinner featuring endless Italian courses, sips of Italian beverages, strolling Italian entertainment, interactive performances, Gesso Italiano (Chalk Art), dancing and more. Prior to the dining experience, attendees are invited to explore the Luxury Galleria, located on W. Date Street between Columbia and State Streets, for cocktail hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring wine from Mignanelli Winery, olive and vinegar tastings and a pop-up Italian soda bar. The Luxury Galleria also features live entertainment, an exotic Lamborghini model range display, an Italian fashion show by Roberto Cavalli, Gesso Italiano (Chalk Art) and more. Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased here.

The Luxury Galleria will open to the public for free after 6 p.m., so the community can enjoy some of the elements of the event like the Gesso Italiano (Chalk Art), photo vignettes, Lamborghini display, Roberto Cavalli fashion show and more.