Yonatan Leviim, world class virtuoso violinist, has performed in over 70 countries with many major orchestras, leading chamber musicians and in some of the world’s most prestigious venues. This concert is a unique opportunity to experience the pure sound of the violin at the hands of a maestro. The program will feature masterful works by such brilliant composers as Bach, Telemann and Paganini. Beverages available for sale.

Sat, Aug 24, 5-6:30pm. $25/person.

Tickets at Eventbrite.com