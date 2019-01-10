Somi at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Singing in English and a wide range of African languages, Somi has had a fascinating artistic evolution. Born in Illinois to immigrants from Rwanda and Uganda, she has spent the last decade building a career as a jazz vocalist, songwriter, and activist through transatlantic sonicism and storytelling. Her newest album, Petite Afrique—a daring, relevant refashioning of what “jazz” and “African music” mean—is inspired by the vibrant African immigrant community that has become a vital part of Harlem.