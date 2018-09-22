Son Jarocho Concert at The Front

Saturday Sept 22nd 7 pm.

Free Admission!

Son Jarocho / Son Veracruzano is a regional folk musical style of Mexican Son from Veracruz, a Mexican state along the Gulf of Mexico. It evolved over the last two and a half centuries along the coastal portions of southern Tamaulipas state and Veracruz state, hence the term jarocho, a colloquial term for people or things from the port city of Veracruz.

It represents a fusion of indigenous (primarily Huastecan), Spanish, and African musical elements, Lyrics include humorous verses and subjects such as love, nature, sailors, and cattle breeding that still reflect life in colonial and 19th century Mexico.

Son de San Diego is a group of traditional south of Veracruz music lovers. Started in 2002 the group has been playing along several musicians from San Diego. The typical instruments they use are: punteador, canto y zapateado, bajo y percusiones varias.

Not to be missed!