Songs of Home and Exile

The Jewish Studies Program at SDSU presents singers Coral McFarland Thuet and Elizabeth Schwartz, joined by guest performer Chloe Pourmorady, a noted Persian-Jewish violinist, vocalist, and composer. The songs will describe the feelings of those who have been exiled and still long for home.

Featured musicians are Ava Nahas, percussion, Jiri Svoboda, guitar, Jeff Pekarek, contrabass and SDSU Artist-in-Residence Yale Strom, violin.