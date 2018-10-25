Songs of Irish Heroes will feature performances by the Three Irish Tenors and San Diego Irish musicians as well as dance and other cultural performances. Irish Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Mulhall, will guest. The event will honor Cpl. Patrick Gallagher USMC, Navy Cross recipient, a native of Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, Ireland, killed in action in Vietnam. We will be joined by members of Cpl. Gallagher’s family from Ireland following the announcement in March of this year by the Secretary of the Navy of the naming of the Navy Ship, The USS Gallagher in honor of his heroism.