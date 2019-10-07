Sonnets n' Speeches; A Celebration of Shakespeare's Women

THIS IS A TICKETED EVENT AND IS NOT FREE.

The San Diego Shakespeare Society proudly presents our 18th Annual sonnet program at the Old Globe Theater in Balboa Park.

Join us for this very special evening as a notable cast of all-female performers takes the stage (with the exception of two couples) and enacts selections from the canon honoring the women of Shakespeare.

What a fabulous group of characters they are! Some of history's most famous women all together on the Old Globe Stage; Cleopatra, Rosalind, Katherine, Portia, Joan of Arc, Gertrude, Queen Margaret and more. Plus a few surprises.

Presenting on this evenings program will be;

KAROLE FORMAN - Fences (ICT – NAACP Nom); Porgy & Bess, Sweeney Todd, Wedding Band, Antaeus; Haunted House, (The Getty); Stupid F**king Bird (Cygnet Theatre); Next to Normal, OC Best Actress Award.

MARION ROSS - Best known as Mrs. C., Ron Howard's mom on "Happy Days", Old Globe Associate Artist.

MONIQUE GAFFNEY - Actor and a dancer for the past 25 years. Last seen as Ashley in The Virgin Trial at Cygnet Theatre.

RAYMOND AND PATRICIA LYNCH - Well known San Diego actors. Performing next in "The Winter's Tale" at Coronado Playhouse.

SAN DIEGO CIVIC YOUTH BALLET - Founded in 1945 and is the resident ballet school in Balboa Park. Offers high-quality, affordable, year-round training in the Casa del Prado studios. Produces major productions. Next is "The Nutcracker" beginning Dec.11 - 22 at the Casa del Prado Theater.

TAMI CURTICE - Actress and student of Jonathan McMurtry. Roles in The Wizard of Oz, Anything Goes, Macbeth. Presenter at the Celebrity Shakespeare Sonnets, panelist in "How to Act Shakespeare".

YOLANDA FRANKLIN - Award-winning actress and director. performing next at Lamb's Players Theatre in Ring Round The Moon.

PAT LAUNER - is an Emmy Award-winning theater critic and arts writer. She served as host of “Center Stage,” on KPBS-TV, and hosts her theater segments on Channel 4 San Diego and KUSI-TV

MILENA PHILLIPS - Credits; Rasheeda Speaking, Calendar Girls, Dixie Swim Club, and a nominee for Best Actress in THIS at the Patio Playhouse. Film/TV: The Bold and The Beautiful, Sunset Beach, and Silk Stalkings.

JULIA GIOLZETTI - BFA, New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Performed Off-Broadway as a member of the Drunk Shakespeare Society.

VERONICA MURPHY AND WALTER RITTER- Co-founders of Write Out Loud.

PATRICIA ELMORE COSTA- Founder and Artistic Director of the San Diego Actors Theatre celebrating 34 years of presenting professional, provocative theatre. Professional actor, director, producer, writer.

SANDRA MAAS - Award-winning journalist has been informing and entertaining television and radio audiences in San Diego for 30 years. Currently in her quest to help women in the workplace achieve equal pay.

Special guest. RICHARD LEDERER. Author of over 50 books and columnist for the San Diego Tribune. will honor Jonathan McMurtry with an original sonnet written especially for this program.

DARRYL WOODSON, President of SDSS, will emcee the evening's program.

For tickets please go to our website at https://sandiegoshakespearesociety.org/celebration-shakespeares-women-2019/

Thank you and see you there