The SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off is an annual fundraiser that supports the arts & music programs at McKinley Elementary. It started off as a chili contest, and it still has that element, but it's grown into a great live music event as well!

Here's this year's lineup of bands:

Ypsitucky // The Bedbreakers (San Diego, CA) // The Amandas // Shawn Rohlf and the 7th Day Buskers // Alvino & the Dwells // The Downs Family // Ron & the Reapers // Mostly Sunny // Scary Pierre // The Creepy Creeps // Finnegan Blue // The Nards