Soo Dhawoow: An Evening of Somali Arts

San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101

Young Somali American artists take center stage. Soo Dhawoow is a Somali phrase of welcome and inclusion, meaning “come closer”. Curated by poet Fartoon Hagi-Mohamed, all are invited to come closer and share in the creative expression of the featured poets and visual artists! Refreshments served. Post performance Q&A with the artists to follow.

San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101
Art , Poetry & Spoken Word
Downtown
619-236-5800
