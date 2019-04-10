Soo Dhawoow: An Evening of Somali Arts
San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101
Young Somali American artists take center stage. Soo Dhawoow is a Somali phrase of welcome and inclusion, meaning “come closer”. Curated by poet Fartoon Hagi-Mohamed, all are invited to come closer and share in the creative expression of the featured poets and visual artists! Refreshments served. Post performance Q&A with the artists to follow.
Info
San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art , Poetry & Spoken Word
Downtown