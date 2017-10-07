The Road Ahead, a collaborative art exhibition featuring artists with developmental disabilities from eight centers across the United States, will kick off National Disabilities Awareness Month by premiering at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, 4186 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA, on Saturday, October 7th with an opening reception from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The exhibit will stay at Sophie’s Gallery through October 28th before traveling to the Hozhoni Foundation.

Artists with developmental disabilities are stepping into the limelight as they claim their place in the world of contemporary art during this traveling exhibition, merging the artists and interests of these eight centers. Together, these artists celebrate the tremendous talents of persons with developmental disabilities and help them forge an identity as a person who is creative, original and imaginative, and as someone who can affect an emotional response in others with their work.

The Road Ahead is supported in part by the San Diego County Community Enhancement Grant.