St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present Heads Up showcasing recent work by two iconic local artists Dan Adams and Anna Zappoli and a series of dog paintings on paper by the artists of Sophie’s Gallery, at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery (4168 Adams Avenue). The show will run from July 6 - 27, with a public reception on July 6 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dan Adams and Anna Zappoli are two iconic artists in the San Diego art scene, working from their home studios as they pursue their mutual love of art. Dan is a self-taught painter who applies paint in thick strokes. Anna studied art at the Istituto D’Arte of Catania, Italy. Both have exhibited extensively in regional solo and group shows. Heads Up features recent works pairing Dan’s luscious oil paintings of fruits and vegetables with Anna’s expressive golden portraits. Both artists have been supportive of Sophie’s art program over the years.

Sophie’s artists began sketching dogs as an exercise for a printing project. Using supplies on hand they experimented with watercolor and markers resulting in delightfully expressive images that are a playful hommage to Dan Adams ongoing dog portraits. Works by Jeff Alton, Dorothy Bicknell, Samantha Calderon, Andrew Crawford, Deborah Gile, Larissa Ibannez, Auden Jamil, Deseray Lee, Reg Oberg, Eric Quezada, Jena Sacco, Savannah Sanhueza, Andrea Sheldon, and Anthony Wardlow are being showcased.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.