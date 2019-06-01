Sophie’s Kensington Gallery Presents Indispensable

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present Indispensable, an installation of handbags and other art works by MIRA Group, at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery (4168 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116). The show will run from June 1 to 29, 2019, with a public reception on June 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during Art Around Adams, a two-mile music and art walk on Adams Avenue from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The MIRA Group is a collective group of women artists seeking inspiration, collaboration and camaraderie. As artists, they express themselves individually through diverse media; however, it is with one voice that they celebrate and elevate feminine iconography, transforming symbology into a substance of presence.

Indispensable is the second group show held at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery for MIRA Group and will showcase work from artists including Ana Amezcua, Claudia Fernety, Johanna Hansen, Teresa Mill, Elizabeth Piña, Rebecca Romani, Eva Sandoval, Lupita Shahbazi, Veronica Yamada and Ollie Zinn.

Sophie’s Gallery also features Desert Traveler, creative wind-chimes by Linda Barton made from re-purposed vintage china, fused glass, stained glass and found objects. She will be located in front of Sophie’s Kensington Gallery from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.