Sophie’s Kensington Gallery Presents Nature’s Light & Form

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present Nature’s Light & Form at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, located at 4186 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116. The show will feature paintings by San Diego artist, Adrian Stewart, as well as artwork from two of Sophie’s artists, Devon Jenson and Brant Simpson. The show is on display from March 1-30, 2019. A free public reception will be held at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Adrian Stewart’s latest paintings capture the brilliance and subtlety of light in nature. His atmospheric, evocative studies in light and form draw inspiration from the bright sunlit beaches of Southern California to the sacred river Ganges in India flooded in the shimmering light of dusk.

Sophie’s artists, Devon Jenson and Brant Simpson, are also featured in the March show. Devon is an abstract expressionist painter whose complex images are heavy with color. Brant Simpson spends his time at the studio drawing fans, stereos, heaters, televisions, and other electrical

equipment, with his recent experimentation with painting included in this show.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs.

Sophie’s Gallery, the off-campus art program of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, features artwork of many talented individuals with developmental disabilities.