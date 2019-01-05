Sophie’s Kensington Gallery Presents Sara Makes Art

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center will present Sara Makes Art at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, located at 4168 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116. This showcase will feature a collection of paintings by local artist, Sara Millet, as well as mosaic art made by three of Sophie’s artists including Deborah Gile, Reg Oberg and Victoria Pires. The gallery will be displayed from January 5-26, 2019, and a public reception will be held at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery on January 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sara Millet is a devoted painter who discovered her talent and love for art at a young age. Playing with an Etch-A-Sketch and drawing at every opportunity, Sara developed her style at 12 years old, when she had her first art show. Although Sara started out as self-taught, she takes a variety of art classes to learn new techniques and skills. This will be Sara’s second show at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery.

Sophie’s Gallery has a strong mosaic department with many dedicated artists who specialize in this hands-on media. Three such artists and their mosaic plaques will be featured during our first show of the new year. Deborah Gile has won numerous awards at the San Diego County Fair for her mosaic pieces. Reg Oberg is greatly inspired by Elvis in his art, and his other interests include religious mysticism, Freemasonry and pop-iconography. Victoria Pires is a true romantic at heart. Her favorite imagery, including princes and princesses, is a reoccurring theme in her work.