Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart

Sophie’s Kensington Gallery presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea, the evocative seascapes and beach scenes by Adrian Stewart, a local San Diego artist with an opening reception on February 4, 2017 from 5-8 PM. The exhibition features new watercolors and gouaches by Stewart that capture the light and sea from three oceans; the Pacific Ocean, the North Atlantic coast of his native country Scotland and scenes from the Caribbean, Islas de la Bahia. The show runs February 4 – 28 at the Sophie’s Kensington Gallery located at 4186 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA.