Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart

to Google Calendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00

Sophie’s Kensington Gallery 4186 Adams Avenue, San Francisco, California 92116

Sophie’s Kensington Gallery presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea, the evocative seascapes and beach scenes by Adrian Stewart, a local San Diego artist with an opening reception on February 4, 2017 from 5-8 PM. The exhibition features new watercolors and gouaches by Stewart that capture the light and sea from three oceans; the Pacific Ocean, the North Atlantic coast of his native country Scotland and scenes from the Caribbean, Islas de la Bahia. The show runs February 4 – 28 at the Sophie’s Kensington Gallery located at 4186 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA.

Info

Sophie’s Kensington Gallery 4186 Adams Avenue, San Francisco, California 92116 View Map

Kensington

8584539600

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Sophie’s Gallery Presents Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea by Adrian Stewart - 2017-02-04 17:00:00