Soprano Michelle Law in Recital
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Praised for her “dramatic soprano” and “beautiful voice” (Del Mar Times), Michelle Law presents a vocal recital, alongside pianist Ines Irawati. The program will include both art song and operatic excerpts, and will feature the world premiere of Three Blake Songs by composer Nicolas Reveles.
Thu, Jun 20, 7-8:30pm. $10 suggested donation
