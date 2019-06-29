Sound Future: Connecting Creative Communities
ARTS A Reason to Survive 200 East 12 St., National City, California 91950
On June 29, 2019, at A Reason To Survive in National City, Sound Future in collaboration with Pacific Arts Movement, Boodle Fight San Diego, and Each One Teach One present SOUND FUTURE: CONNECTING CREATIVE COMMUNITIES. As a part of Jump/Cuts: Creative Playgrounds (Pac Arts), Sound Future will present the third creative career expo where we'll be connecting creative communities through performances, panels, and interactive workshops.
National City