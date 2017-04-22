My Sound Future: Vol. 2 - Creative Career Expo

My Sound Future is a career expo that motivates youth in underserved communities to see that it is possible to have creative careers. We show attendees it takes more than the performer on the stage to have a good performance. It takes a community. You need technicians, managers, marketers, graphic designers, and more. The audience doesn’t realize how many roles it takes to pull off a great show - and each role is integral. How would a star shine without people setting the stage.

Last year, we had aspiring creatives become inspired by Emmy winners, San Diego Music Award recipients, Broadway dancers, and other talented professionals that came from the very communities where these youth reside. This year, we have added more panels and will highlight more performances that will show people that they can follow their heart by following their art!

My Sound Future

Saturday, April 22, 2017

9:30am-4:00pm

A Reason To Survive (ARTS)

200 E. 12th St.

National City, CA 91950

RSVP here: bit.ly/msfv2rsvp

Spaces are limited, so I encourage you or someone you know to reserve your space today.

If you'd like to volunteer your talents, contact us at info@mysoundfuture.com.