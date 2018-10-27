Sound at San Dieguito

San Dieguito Park - Lower Park 1628 Lomas Sante Fe Drive , Del Mar, California 92014

Come experience a joyful relaxing sound bath of crystal bowls and chimes in the park. Experience a short guided meditation led by a certified Chopra Center instructor. Afterwards please meet, mingle and enjoy refreshments and giveaways.

This event is hosted by Deep Belly Meditation, a company looking to find people interested in rediscovering their joy.

RSVP and we’ll joyfully pay for your $3 parking.

Carmel Valley, Del Mar, San Diego
213-347-6000
