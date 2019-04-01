Surf films and live classical music combine as one in this highly unique and creative performance at Stone Brewing Liberty Station on Monday, April 1 at 7:00pm. “Sounds & Swells” pairs a curated selection of surf footage with a live performance by the Hausmann Quartet, playing works by Philip Glass, Lou Harrison, Claude Debussy and more. This night of far-out collaboration is free of charge. Food and drink are available for purchase. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.

“Sounds & Swells” is a collaboration between Art of Élan, Eric Starr, and the Hausmann Quartet. Videography by William Zauscher including surf footage from California, Hawaii, Portugal, Tahiti, the Arctic, and Namibia. Cover image courtesy of Timo Londen.

http://artofelan.org/event/sounds-and-swells/