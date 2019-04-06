We only have one big, beautiful planet to live on- let’s give it the appreciation it deserves! Join the South County’s largest Earth Day celebration at the 2019 South Bay Earth Day taking place Saturday, April 6th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chula Vista Memorial Park, 373 Park Way. The new central Chula Vista location makes it easier than ever to learn how to reduce your impact on the environment with this zero-waste event packed with hands-on green activities! Be inspired to lead an environmentally-friendly lifestyle with exhibits that range from green cleaning to how to properly compost your waste. Want even more in-depth knowledge? Bring any item you have that needs fixing—electronics, sewing, mechanical or otherwise--to the Fix-it-Clinic. One of our experts will help you diagnose and fix the problem.

Eager to learn even more? Attend one of our Green workshops covering a wide range of topics from zero-waste basics to gardening and green renovations. Don’t forget to make your way to Memorial Park Earth-Day style! Opt for your human-powered vehicle (your bike!) and check it at our designated bike-only valet! With more than 40 green vendors, interactive entertainment, yoga classes, organic food, tie dye workshops, and more, this is a diverse celebration for the whole community! This free event organized by the City of Chula Vista welcomes all ages, so gather your friends and family to show Mother Nature some love this Earth Day! For more information, visit www.chulavistaca.gov/southbayearthday.