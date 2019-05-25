South Bay San Diego Culinary Tour

Learn all about organic coffee, from farm to cup at San Diego's only Certified Organic Roaster, Cafe Virtuoso. Take notes during their demo on how to brew better coffee at home! Enjoy a signature Cortado and locally made pastry.

Roam the fields of Wild Willow Farm during an hour long farm tour. You'll get to brush the dirt off and sample some of the farm's freshest offerings of the season and even take a look at the farm's resident goats!

Enjoy a beautiful linen-napkin, farm-to-table lunch in the shade at Wild Willow Farm. Lunch is provided by Garden Kitchen using Wild Willow Farm grown ingredients in their seasonal offerings!

End the day taking in the stunning views of San Diego's iconic Seaport Village while you sip on some wine at San Pasqual Winery. During your guided tasting, you'll learn about urban wineries, their wine-making process and what makes them unique to San Diego.

The Deets:

Advance purchase required.

Dress comfy! Wear closed toe tennis shoes, bring your camera and a reusable water bottle!

Tour price includes behind-the-scenes tours, VIP tastings, lunch, beer & artisan food pairing, transportation.

Gratuities not included, but greatly appreciated-- please consider tipping your guide.

Please contact us to schedule additional transportation coordination.

Please notify us in advance of any allergies or dietary requests.

This is a 21 and up event.

Contact us with questions!

(619) 289-9802

hello@epicureansandiego.com