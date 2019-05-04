South Park Clean Up and Recycling Fair

Join South Park business owners and residents on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the biannual neighborhood clean-up effort. The event hub is the Target Express parking lot at 30th and Grape streets. Participate in the clean up, donate items large and small, and recycle your e-waste. There will be a Fix-It Clinic with experts assisting residents to fix broken items such as electrical cords on lamps or small appliances. You can bring your broken iPhone for repair. (Fee based on repairs needed.) Recycle your shampoo and soap containers, batteries and more. Clothing donations will be taken to the Goodwill. Let’s keep these items out of the landfill! Volunteers still needed. To register or for more information, contact Tanya McAnear at tanyamcanear@gmail.com or call 619-203-4944.