South Park Holiday Walkabout & Tree Lighting

It's the holiday season and the season of lights! Luminaria kicks off on November 17th-January 15th. Our neighborhood lights will be lit during these times. The community tree lighting is on December 1st at 5:30, with the holiday Walkabout to follow. The South Park Walkabout is a quarterly fun-filled evening festival that showcases all the unique and independent businesses within South Park. Enjoy complimentary treats, live entertainment and special offers. Look for a few fun guests to join the fun! Meet the Grinch and you may even spot Santa around the neighborhood.