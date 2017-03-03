Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception

Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm

Free event - No RSVP required

Visitors to the gallery will be able to talk with the artists from the National Sculpture Society and ask questions about their technique and style as they discuss their works on view in "Southern CA Sculpture / A Group Show".

