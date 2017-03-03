Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception

to Google Calendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00 iCalendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00

Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm

Free event - No RSVP required

Visitors to the gallery will be able to talk with the artists from the National Sculpture Society and ask questions about their technique and style as they discuss their works on view in "Southern CA Sculpture / A Group Show".

https://www.facebook.com/events/1311753482233092/

http://sparksgallery.com/events/artist-talk-southern-ca-sculpture

Info

Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Art
Downtown, East Village

Visit Event Website

(619)696-1416

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00 iCalendar - Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception - 2017-03-05 15:00:00