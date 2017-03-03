Southern CA Sculpture Talk / Closing Reception
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm
Free event - No RSVP required
Visitors to the gallery will be able to talk with the artists from the National Sculpture Society and ask questions about their technique and style as they discuss their works on view in "Southern CA Sculpture / A Group Show".
https://www.facebook.com/events/1311753482233092/
http://sparksgallery.com/events/artist-talk-southern-ca-sculpture
Info
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
please enable javascript to view