Southern California Sculpture

Sparks Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibition at the gallery featuring works by 23 sculptors from Southern California who have been chosen by the National Sculpture Society (NSS). The NSS was founded in New York City in 1893 by Daniel Chester French, Augustus St. Gaudens, Stanford White and J.Q.A. Ward. For more than 120 years, members have created, exhibited, collected and supported the evolving tradition in American sculpture.

Amy Kann, FNSS, Marc Mellon, FNSS, and Sandy Scott, FNSS comprised the jury of selection for the works chosen to be on view.

Exhibition Dates: January 7, 2017 - March 5, 2017

Opening Public Reception: January 7, 2017: 6 – 9 pm (RSVP required via this page: http://sparksgallery. com/exhibitions/exhibition-sou thern-ca-sculpture-a-group-sho w)

All proceeds from wine sales during the opening reception will benefit the San Diego Rotary Club.

National Sculpture Society (NSS) promotes excellence in sculpture that is inspired by the natural world. Programs include Sculpture Review magazine, NSS SculptureNews, scholarships, grants, exhibitions and competitions. Our Sculpture Celebration Conference features programs such as panel discussions, demonstrations, information sessions, studio tours, and awards presentations. These educational programs are just a few of the ways NSS serves as a link between the public, sculptors, educators, and collectors.

Participating Artists:

Mark Edward Adams, Richard Becker, Marsha Brook, Dean Butterfield, Mary Buckman, Lynn Christopher, Deanna Cummins, Eugene Daub, D.L. Engle, Victor Fisher, Kevin Garceau, Anne Geiler, Sergei Iourov, Adam Matano, Dave Mehaffie, Maidy Morhous, Barbara Postelnek, Tanya Ragir, Brandon Roy, Jean Schleiniger, Linda Serrao, Sandra Shaw, and Monica Wyatt