More than 90 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively curated by Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, are coming to San Diego, July 13-14, 2019. All things chippy, rusty, vintage and handmade are on display in inspiring booths. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market also features live music, delicious food, drinks, photo ops and infinite amounts of design inspiration.

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market San Diego will be held July 13-14 in Ingram Plaza at Liberty Station; 2645 Historic Decatur Road in Point Loma (92106). Ticket prices range from $10-25 (see below).

The most well-attended and popular event of its kind in the Southwest, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market attracts tens of thousands of shoppers twice a year to their home events in Scottsdale, Ariz. Known for careful selection of quality exhibitors, selling unique treasures and inspiring design, the market is sure to be a popular attraction for San Diego-area vintage enthusiasts.

TICKET INFORMATION:

• Online tickets are on sale at junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com

• Early Entry Tickets: Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Go on sale June 1 and will be available at a discounted price until July 8

 $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at the gate

 Includes: first pick on Saturday morning before crowds, re-entry on Sunday, starting at

10 a.m., and a Junk in the Trunk reusable shopping bag (pre-sale ONLY)

• General Admission: $10 per day (available at the gate only)

 Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Military discount: $1.00 off at the gate only

• Wear official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel for $1.00 discount, at the gate only

• Kids 12 and under are free

• Parking is free!