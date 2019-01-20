Spark Circus fundraising show!
Trilogy Sanctuary 7650 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
A two part interactive extravaganza for the young and young at heart! The first hour your children will have so much fun moving and grooving with us! We will be holding a workshop to dance along and sing along and clown around! The next hour Lucy Loop’s Journey Through the Land of Lost Things begins! All proceeds will go to Spark! Circus. This event is suited for all ages!
