All That Sparkles
June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
Artist June Rubin, like Marilyn Monroe believes “diamonds are a girl’s best friend”. Her love of all that sparkles translates into her art, even if the sparkle is glitter or dime store gems. Ms. Rubin uses “gems” and glitter to trace diamonds in the veins of leaves, or decorate a serene cat in “Cat Mandala” or “Hollywood Cat” with glitter crown.
