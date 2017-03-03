Sparks Gallery: 2 Year Anniversary

FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2017 – SIX TO NINE PM

RSVP here: http://sparksgallery.com/events/sparks-gallery-two-year-anniversary-celebration

Please join us to celebrate Sparks Gallery’s Two Year Anniversary with wine, small bites, performances, and music. Free to attend but RSVP is required for this event.

Dance Performance (Tango With Colette)

Jewelry Trunk Show (Bette Barnett)

Southern CA Sculptors Live Sculpting (Mark Edward Adams & D.L. Engle)

Live music by Joseph Luna Duo (Joseph Luna Duo)

Palm Readings available from artist Alexander Arshansky

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) $10 flat rate.