Speakeasy Supper & Spirits: 5-Course Craft Cocktail Dinner

One of downtown SD's most notorious dining destinations, Searsucker San Diego, and the first urban destination distillery in California, You & Yours, are collaborating to bring you an exclusive, intimate evening of food, drink and pairing education.

Get ready for a marvelous night of inventive craft cocktails from You & Yours, expertly paired with a delicious 5-course dinner from Searsucker featuring signature dishes like grilled octopus with cucumber, avocado & chili, pan-seared salmon with brussels, pomegranate & cider vinegar-caramelized maple syrup, and the insta-worthy 40oz. tomahawk ribeye.

Hosted in downtown Searsucker's intimate speakeasy private dining room, spots are guaranteed to fill up fast--grab your tickets before they sell out!

(Hint -- tickets make for an excellent Valentine's Day gift -- grab a ticket for you & your boo!)