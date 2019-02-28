Speakeasy Supper & Spirits: 5-Course Craft Cocktail Dinner
Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
One of downtown SD's most notorious dining destinations, Searsucker San Diego, and the first urban destination distillery in California, You & Yours, are collaborating to bring you an exclusive, intimate evening of food, drink and pairing education.
Get ready for a marvelous night of inventive craft cocktails from You & Yours, expertly paired with a delicious 5-course dinner from Searsucker featuring signature dishes like grilled octopus with cucumber, avocado & chili, pan-seared salmon with brussels, pomegranate & cider vinegar-caramelized maple syrup, and the insta-worthy 40oz. tomahawk ribeye.
Hosted in downtown Searsucker's intimate speakeasy private dining room, spots are guaranteed to fill up fast--grab your tickets before they sell out!
(Hint -- tickets make for an excellent Valentine's Day gift -- grab a ticket for you & your boo!)