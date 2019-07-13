Speaker series at Plant Power SDSU

Plant Power Fast Food at San Diego State University will host a series of lectures on Saturday, July 13, 2019 starting at 1:00pm PDT with talks lead by Dr. Michael Klaper, M.D. and Dr. Patrick Griffith, M.D. The talks will focus on in-depth research on how a plant-based diet provides the most significant impact on health, community and environmental sustainability without compromising taste or lifestyle. The address is 5842 Hardy Ave San Diego, CA 92115. The event is offered to both students and the public with ample parking available nearby.

Dr. Michael Klaper, M.D. is a clinician, internationally-recognized teacher and sought-after speaker on diet and health. In addition to his clinical practice and private consultations with patients, he is an educator of physicians and other healthcare professionals about the importance of nutrition in clinical practice and integrative medicine. “Health is having a body that moves without pain, breathes without distress and allows us to perform the activities of life with complete presence and focused energy. Then, we can love fully and enjoy our lives to the fullest.” said Klaper.

As a source of inspiration advocating plant-based diets and the eradicating of animal cruelty worldwide, Dr. Klaper contributed to the making of two PBS television programs, Food for Thought and the award-winning movie, Diet for a New America. He has also appeared in films including Cowspiracy, What the Health, The End of Meat and others. Dr. Patrick Griffith, M.D. is a distinguished heart surgeon that advocates for a plant-based lifestyle.

Dr. Klaper’s lecture is scheduled for 1:00pm PDT and Dr. Griffith’s lecture is scheduled for 2:00pm PDT.

Plant Power Fast Food is a growing chain of restaurants in Southern California seeking to expand worldwide whose mission is to offer fast food without the use of animal products, genetically-modified organisms or artificial ingredients with food served in completely biodegradable materials. They believe that one of the most powerful decisions a person can make is to decrease the amount of animal products in their diets. With locations in Ocean Beach, San Diego State University, Encinitas, Redlands, Long Beach (opening soon) and a drive-thru location in Fountain Valley (opening soon), they continue to grow and spread their message. Their website is www.plantpowerfastfood.com.