Specific Gravity

Weingart Branch Library 2795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105

Celebrate the stories of new Americans! This multidisciplinary performance explores the experiences of displaced persons through music, poetry, and contemporary circus. The Circus Collective will premier this show in Washington DC at the Atlas Intersections Festival, but first San Diegans are invited to a free public preview and community event to raise awareness for refugees. Guest artists include poets, dancers, and musicians. Come show your support for refugees and be inspired by stories of courage, resilience, and hope!

Weingart Branch Library 2795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105

