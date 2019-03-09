Spectre: New Works by A.H. Romero

Thumbprint Gallery 920 Kline St., #104, La Jolla, California 92037

Influenced by the psychology of long term memories and post traumatic stress disorder he explores a variety of emotions related to his participation in the war in Iraq. Manifested through the use of photographs and a limited oil paint palette, he constructs painting surfaces to create hauntingly nostalgic yet visceral works.

