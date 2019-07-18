Speed Dating San Diego | 35 – 45

Speed dating San Diego singles is what we do. Let us help you get connected. Come out, mix and mingle, spark a connection and get matched.

ABOUT THIS EVENT

Speed dating in San Diego is a fun and easy way to meet eligible singles, who are looking to mix and mingle. We are not just another speed dating business or company, we are Renvoo, the one of a kind San Diego speed dating and singles event host. Our goal is to give you the best value for your money, while introducing you to eligible singles.

>> For single professionals in their 30s and 40s.

>> Mix and mingle with single professionals of the opposite sex.

>> 5-minute interaction with each member of the opposite sex.

>> Automatically enter to win a Luxurious Mexico Beach Resort Vacation, if you get a match.

>>Automatically enter to receive a $5 discount to attend our next event, if you do not get a match.

AGENDA

Brief Orientation

7:00 PM – 7:15 PM

Please arrive 15 minutes early for the orientation. During, the orientation, the host will explain the basics of the event, including time, sitting, how the matching works, etc.

Main Event

7:30 – 8:45 PM

Right after the orientation, the main event will proceed. Each lady and each gentleman will get the time to interact with each other.

Ending

8:45 – 9:00 PM

At the end of the event, you are welcome to continue mixing and mingling with the other singles. You can stay as long as you want to continue conversations without time limitations.

Note: The agenda may vary depending on the number of participants and other factors.

OFFER REQUIREMENTS

To enter, you must a get a match, and both of you must indicate your interest by sending us an email. You must CC the email to your match for us to verify with your match.

OFFER DETAILS

Retail Value: up to $2,394.00 plus taxes & fees ($259/night-$399/night)

You and your match will receive up to 7 days, 6 nights of Luxurious Mexico Beach Resort accommodation in the city (Mazatlan, Acapulco, Puerto Penasco, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta) of your choice for up to 2 adults and 2 children!

You will pay a small processing fee of $19.95 to redeem the offer. After redemption, you must use the offer within 12 months, after which the offer expires.

When you travel, you have to pay discounted room rate taxes/fees of $50 per night.