Spend the Day with PGK DANCE

he PGK DANCE Project has something for everyone!

A fun event for all ages utilizing a creative place-making site in which we will offer a workshop, fresh food & a performance by The PGK DANCE Project including previews of new work by Gina Bolles-Sorensen, Erin Landry, Khamla Somphanh. Your admission includes healthy eats, live music, and a Happy Hour with DJ, open floor and tasty adult beverages will be available for a nominal donation.

February 23rd PGK DANCE at POPUP15 11:30am - 3pm

A Creative Place-making site at the corner of Interstate 15 & El Cajon Blvd.

• 1130am - 1230pm PGK DANCE Workshop ALL LEVELS/Abilities

• 1230-1pm Healthy Snacks, 1st Juice/Water included

• 1-1:15pm What is The PGK DANCE Project?

• 1:15 - 2pm Performance by The PGK DANCE Project with audience participation.

• 2-3pm Meet & Mingle, DJ Happy Hour

$10 Suggested Donation entrance FREE STREET PARKING along Central Ave.

Event Sponsor: The El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association and San Diego City Council District 9 & City Council President, Georgette Gomez