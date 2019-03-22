Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA
La Jolla Palms Clubhouse 3535 Lebon Dr, San Diego, California 92122
Dear Yiddish Enthusiasts,
Do you also think that Purim should last at least three nights, not just two? Please join us for our Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA!
Yiddish dance music provided. This is a potluck, please bring a dish or drink to share. Costumes encouraged!
We are looking forward to celebrating with you!
The YAAANA team
www.yaaana.org
Info
La Jolla Palms Clubhouse 3535 Lebon Dr, San Diego, California 92122 View Map
La Jolla, San Diego