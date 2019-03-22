Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA

Dear Yiddish Enthusiasts,

Do you also think that Purim should last at least three nights, not just two? Please join us for our Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA!

Yiddish dance music provided. This is a potluck, please bring a dish or drink to share. Costumes encouraged!

We are looking forward to celebrating with you!

The YAAANA team

www.yaaana.org