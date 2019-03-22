Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA

to Google Calendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00

La Jolla Palms Clubhouse 3535 Lebon Dr, San Diego, California 92122

Dear Yiddish Enthusiasts,

Do you also think that Purim should last at least three nights, not just two? Please join us for our Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA!

Yiddish dance music provided. This is a potluck, please bring a dish or drink to share. Costumes encouraged!

We are looking forward to celebrating with you!

The YAAANA team

www.yaaana.org

Info

La Jolla Palms Clubhouse 3535 Lebon Dr, San Diego, California 92122 View Map
La Jolla, San Diego
619-719-1776
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Spend your Purim-themed Shabbat with YAAANA - 2019-03-22 19:00:00