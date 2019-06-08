Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation docents will host a free event from 9 to 11 AM on Saturday, June 8.

Jim Berrian of the San Diego Natural History Museum will give a presentation on the spiders of San Diego County. Afterward, we will go out on the trail and try to find some spiders.

The Nature Center is located at 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011.

Visit http://www.batiquitosfoundation.org/