Please join us on Sunday February 10 from 1:30-4:30pm at SD Writers Ink for a time to share and learn about Spiritual and Love Poetry. This class will be a continuation and expansion of the earlier class on Spiritual Poetry but you do not need to have attended the previous class.

This time Love poems by some of the greats, including Pablo Neruda, will be included. We will immerse ourselves in Rumi, Kabir, Mary Oliver, Emily Dickenson, Emily Bronte, Robert Bly, MiraBai, W. S. Merwin, and others.

Love poetry can include personal love poems, and also the spiritual poems are really all about a broader all-encompassing Love. With Valentine’s Day approaching we can especially appreciate this poetry.

Please bring a poem of your own, or a favorite love poem by another.

One short writing exercise will be included.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-02-10-spiritual-and-love-poetry-with-karen-kenyon/