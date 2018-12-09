Spiritual Poetry with Karen Kenyon

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, #202-204, Barracks 16, 2nd Floor Above Women's Museum, San Diego, California 92106

Explore the poetry of Rumi, Hafiz, Tagore, MiraBai, Mary Oliver, Rainer Maria Rilke, and Emily Dickinson, spiritual poets from various cultures, philosophies and beliefs. Recognize your own inspirations and respond to one of the poems by a spiritual writer. Also please bring one of your favorite and best loved spiritual poems.

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, #202-204, Barracks 16, 2nd Floor Above Women's Museum, San Diego, California 92106
Point Loma
