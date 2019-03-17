Spiritual Psychology Workshop
Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116
Spiritual Psychology is about looking at all of life as a learning adventure, and using each experience here on the physical level in service to our unique, individual spiritual awakenings. Spiritual Psychology is about bringing our minds, emotions, and behaviors into alignment. As this happens, we find ourselves naturally living our greater potential and experiencing some of our deepest heartfelt dreams coming true.
Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116
