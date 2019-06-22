Spirituality in Art: The James Hubbell Collection at Mission San Diego de Alcala”, a special exhibition of James T. Hubbell’s sculptures and stained glass artworks on Saturday, June 22. Mr. Hubbell, a world-renowned artist, architectural designer and visionary created twenty works of art for the Mission during the years 1976 through 1999.

Saturday evening’s “Art and Appetizers” will offer a casual atmosphere for the exhibition with self-guided walking tours with docents available to add commentary as well as a reception with beer, wine, appetizers and sweets. Reservations are $35 per person until June 8th and are available on-line at https://missionsandiego.churchgiving.com. More information can be obtained by emailing 250jubilee at missionsandiego.org or calling the Mission office at 619-283