Spoken Word Artist Caroline Rothstein Performs at JCC

New York City based performer and spoken word artist, Caroline Rothstein, will perform her spoken word poetry at the Lawrence Family JCC. Rothstein tackles topics from body empowerment to feminism to mental health and leaves audiences feeling empowered and energized. Rothstein’s work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, The New Yorker and Nylon Magazine, which said, “Rothstein's latest piece… sucks you in at first listen, packing enough punch to help you find the strength to love yourself fiercely and unapologetically.” Her spoken word performances have even received praise from artist Lady Gaga, who called Rothstein “very inspiring.”