Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2)
Family Wellness Center 7339 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 91942
From April 15, 2019 @ 9:00 am – April 19, 2019 @ 12:00 pm we have a week planned of fun activities for children in grades 1-6. Your child will be engaged in sports and recess games such as wall ball, hopscotch, four square and more!
Our ABA-based programs are designed to help children with social and behavioral challenges be successful. Children will engage in various games in a fun environment led by our Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Supervisor.
To register your child and for scholarship information, please call the Family Wellness Center by March 29th. Cost is $265
*We request that you provide snacks for you child.