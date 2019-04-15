Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2)

to Google Calendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00

Family Wellness Center 7339 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 91942

From April 15, 2019 @ 9:00 am – April 19, 2019 @ 12:00 pm we have a week planned of fun activities for children in grades 1-6. Your child will be engaged in sports and recess games such as wall ball, hopscotch, four square and more!

Our ABA-based programs are designed to help children with social and behavioral challenges be successful. Children will engage in various games in a fun environment led by our Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Supervisor.

To register your child and for scholarship information, please call the Family Wellness Center by March 29th. Cost is $265

*We request that you provide snacks for you child.

Info

Family Wellness Center 7339 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 91942 View Map
San Diego
to Google Calendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Sports & Recess Readiness Camp for Children (Spring Break Session 2) - 2019-04-15 09:00:00